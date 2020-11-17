1982 Mustang with a 550 hp Windsor V8

Mike Trenkle and Kelly Jaeger enjoy racing their 1982 Ford Mustang at autocross events. The car is powered by a 363 ci Windsor V8 that produces 550 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The motor features a Ford Performance BOSS block, Probe pistons, SCAT H-beam rods, custom camshaft, and Ford “Z” heads. A TKO 600 five-speed transmission with a Centerforce DYAD clutch sends power to a Ford 8.8-inch rear end with a Wavetrac LSD. The 3248 lb car rides on a custom SLA front suspension and modified Cobra IRS with cantilevered coilovers. You can view more details at Ford Muscle or photos at Holley.

Source: Ford Muscle, Holley, AutoXandTrack, and photos by Holley