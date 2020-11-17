1982 Mustang with a 550 hp Windsor V8

Mike Trenkle and Kelly Jaeger's 1982 Mustang with a 363 Windsor V8

Mike Trenkle and Kelly Jaeger enjoy racing their 1982 Ford Mustang at autocross events. The car is powered by a 363 ci Windsor V8 that produces 550 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The motor features a Ford Performance BOSS block, Probe pistons, SCAT H-beam rods, custom camshaft, and Ford “Z” heads. A TKO 600 five-speed transmission with a Centerforce DYAD clutch sends power to a Ford 8.8-inch rear end with a Wavetrac LSD. The 3248 lb car rides on a custom SLA front suspension and modified Cobra IRS with cantilevered coilovers. You can view more details at Ford Muscle or photos at Holley.

Mike Trenkle and Kelly Jaeger's 1982 Mustang with a 363 Windsor V8

Mike Trenkle and Kelly Jaeger's 1982 Mustang with a 363 Windsor V8

Mike Trenkle and Kelly Jaeger's 1982 Mustang with a 363 Windsor V8

Mike Trenkle and Kelly Jaeger's 1982 Mustang with a 363 Windsor V8

Mike Trenkle and Kelly Jaeger's 1982 Mustang with a 363 Windsor V8

Source: Ford Muscle, Holley, AutoXandTrack, and photos by Holley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.