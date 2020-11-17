1992 Golf with a 3.2 L VR6

This 1992 Volkswagen Golf GTI was featured on Bring a Trailer where it sold for $20,450. The car is powered by a 3.2 L VR6 featuring Techtonics Tuning camshafts, Audi TT oil pump, Dub Power exhaust headers, and Techtronics Tuning exhaust. The motor mates to a 02A five-speed manual transmission with a Velocity Sport lightweight flywheel, ClutchNet Stage 3 clutch, and Peloquin differential. The car rides on a VW Corrado five-lug axle hubs, Golf Mk3 manual steering rack and tie-rod ends, Weitec coilovers, and Golf Mk4 front and rear brakes.

Source: Bring a Trailer and

Nexus Auto Brokers