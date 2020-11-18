Nissan Skyline with a RB26DE

Rocky Auto built this third generation Nissan Skyline (KGC10) at their company in Okazaki, Aichi, Japan. The engine bay holds a naturally aspirated 2.6 L RB26DE inline-six producing 220 horsepower and 245 Nm (180 lb-ft) of torque on 11.5:1 compression. The motor features Autech 87 mm pistons, Tomei camshafts, ported head, 259 cc injectors, and Rocky Auto headers. Behind the motor sits a R33 five-speed transmission with a Today Racing lightweight flywheel. The body features carbon fiber hood, trunk lid, fender flares, front and rear lower valance, and spoilers.
Source: Rocky Auto and Speedhunters