Toyota Supra with a Turbo Mercedes V8

Teemu Järvenpää and the Isokorpi Customs Drift Team competes in the Finnish Drifting Championship with their fourth generation Toyota Supra. The car is powered by a turbocharged Mercedes 5.0 L M113 V8 making 549 horsepower and 871 Nm (642 lb-ft) of torque on 1 bar (14.5 psi) of boost. The motor features a Holset HX55 turbocharger, 1000 cc injectors, MegaSquirt MS3X V3.0 ECU, and just recently a set of maXpeedingrods connecting rods. A BMW ZF S5D five-speed transmission with a Gearmotive dogbox gearset, MS-koneistus modified bellshouing, Tenaci triple-disc clutch, and custom flywheel sends power to a welded factory Supra differential. The car rides on an ICS suspension with FAT angle kit. You can watch the build series here.

Source: Isokorpi Customs and Grumblo