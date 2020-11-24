Celica Race Car with a Ferrari 3.6 L V8

This custom Celica race car was built by Arena Prototipi da Corsa in Italy. Davide458italia reports the company spent 2,000 hours building a unique 1050 kg race car on a tubular chassis with a lot of carbon fiber and pushrod suspension. Sitting behind the driver is a 3.6 L Tipo F131 V8 taken from a Ferrari 360 Modena. The engine’s 400 horsepower is sent through a Ferrari six-speed manual transaxle. Watch as the car is taken for its first test day at the track.

Source: Arena Prototipi da Corsa FB page and davide458italia