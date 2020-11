Last month we witnessed Will Dugas’ 2001 Viper GTS called “Juggernaut” make 3103 horsepower and 2404 lb-ft of torque to the hubs on 39 psi of boost. It made that tremendous power thanks to a twin-turbo 5th gen (2013-2017) 540 ci Viper V10 built by Nth Moto in Minneapolis, Minnesota running on One Ethanol R fuel. Will is getting very close to reaching the 6’s. While attending FL2K 2020, he achieved a 7.173 sec at 209.36 mph in the quarter-mile.

Source: 1320 Video and Nth Moto FB page