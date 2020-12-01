AWD BMW E46 with a Supercharged M62 V8

  • E46

AWD BMW E46 with a Supercharged M62 V8

Vector Custom & Service built his unique BMW E46 for a lucky customer at their company in Romania. They started by swapping in a 4.4 L M62B44 V8 and adding an Eaton M112 supercharger and MaxxECU RACE ECU. The V8 was paired with a six-speed manual transmission from a BMW E60 530xd. They also converted the car to all-wheel drive thanks to a BMW E53 X5 transfer case and front differential. The rear differential features an E46 case with a E53 X5 crown and pinion. The company put the car on the dyno and made 390 horsepower to the rear wheels and 350 horsepower to all four wheels.

Source: Vector Custom & Service FB album

