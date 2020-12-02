1964 Ford F-100 with a LS1 V8

Paweł Wasyl Wasilewski built his 1964 Ford F-100 truck called “The Nuke” at his company Chester & Wasyl Garage in Poland.

Under the hood sits a 5.7 L LS1 V8 from a 2000 Camaro producing around 400 horsepower. The motor features an upgraded camshaft, Chevy Trailblazer SS intake manifold, 92 mm throttle body, and is cooled by a 1998 Chrysler Status radiator.

A 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission with a 3800 rpm stall converter sends power through a 2015 Dodge Challenger V6 driveshaft to a 1978 Firebird rear end with 4.11 gears.

The truck’s front suspension features a 1993-2002 Camaro front subframe with custom shock towers. Paweł installed lowered control arms, two-inch drop spindles, 1998-2002 Firebird WS6 springs/shocks, and 1982-1992 Camaro disc brakes. The strut bar was made using a 1973 Dodge Charger torsion bar.

The rear of the truck sits on a notched frame with tow truck air shocks and 1978 Firebird drum brakes. The truck rides on a set of 1955 Chevy Belair 14-inch steel wheels with Uniroyal RainExpert 185/60R14 tires in front and 1957 Chevy Belair 15-inch wheels widened to 10 inches with Nankang SP-7 295/50r15 tires in back.

Source: Chester & Wasyl Garage FB page and Piotr