Luca Merli recently visited Autodromo di Modena in Italy for the first test with his Nissan S13 200SX. The car was previously owned by Francesco Conti who installed the S14 front. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo VR38DETT V6 capable of 800-1000 horsepower mated to a Tractive RD90 sequential transmission. Luca converted the car to right-hand drive and gave it a new livery. Watch Luca take the car around the track below.

Source: @lucamerlibb and MattyB727