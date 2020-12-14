Mustang with a 1JZ-GTE Races at the Track

  • Mustang

Mustang SN95 with a Toyota 1JZ-GTE inline-six

John Vossler spends his workdays fabricating metal and signs at Voss Visual in New Jersey. On the weekends he races his fourth generation Mustang with a turbocharged 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE inline-six. The motor features stock internals, BorgWarner S300 series turbocharger, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. A R154 five-speed manual transmission sends power to a 2003 Cobra IRS with 4.10 gears and Trac-Lok LSD. Watch John race the Mustang at Englishtown Raceway and New Jersey Motorsports Park.

Source: autosport7 via Turnology

