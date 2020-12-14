1965 Ford Cortina with a Honda F20C

Jeff at Hardtuned spent 26 years driving and working on his 1965 Ford Cortina GT. In that time a lot has changed. The classic is now powered by a 2.0 L F20C inline-four installed by Joe Casanova of Casanova Racing. The motor runs on a stock ECU and EZ Wiring harness by Performance Options in Oakland, California. A Honda S2000 six-speed manual transmission with a Tilton clutch sends power to a narrowed Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE rear end with 3.90 gears and LSD. The car rides on a custom crossmember, Flaming River steering rack, Leda adjustable coilovers, and LMAC adjustable strut tops. The rear suspension features a custom four-link with a Panhard rod by Evil Genius Racing of Davis, California with AFCO Racing double-adjustable shocks. A set of Minilite-style 13×6-inch wheels cover stock Cortina front disc brakes and Mazda FB RX-7 rear disc brakes with emergency brake. The interior was converted to right-hand drive with a S2000 digital dash, push-button start, roll cage, Recaro SRD driver seat, and Cobra passenger seat.

Source: Bring a Trailer and hardtuned