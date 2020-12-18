4WD Celica with a 700+ hp Turbo 3S-GTE

Several years ago Fensport Performance set out to do what Toyota would not. They created a 4WD seventh generation Celica called the GT4X that would compete in time attack, drag racing, and hill climb events.

Under the carbon fiber hood sits a turbocharged 2.0 L 3S-GTE inline-four making 743 horsepower or 583 horsepower to the wheels on a MoTeC M400 Pro ECU. The motor features a TTE Group A block, TTE crank, Crower steel rods, JE forged pistons, Fensport ported head, HKS 272 camshafts, custom intake, Corolla WRC exhaust manifold, and GT35X billet turbocharger. A set of 1000 cc injectors fed fuel from a Holley lift pump, Aeromotive main pump, and custom fuel tank sitting where the rear seat used to be.

The drivetrain features a PPG five-speed dogbox with straight cut gears and a Fensport triple-plate clutch. Out back sits a Cusco MZ rear limited-slip differential with 4.10 gears.

The car rides on 4WD Corolla front and rear subframes, AST 3-way adjustable coilovers, Whiteline adjustable anti-roll bar and adjustable droplinks, Tarox 10-piston GT calipers with 340 mm rotors in front, and Tarox six-piston calipers with 280 mm rotors in back.

The exterior features a Varis carbon fiber hood and carbon fiber rear wing. It also sees a modified GT front bumper, C-One front spoiler, GT side skirts, TRD M sport rear bumper corners, and Seibon carbon fiber tailgate.

Source: Fensport and Fensport FB page via Innovative, Banned, and Unique Racing Vehicles