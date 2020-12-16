1965 Falcon with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six

Mick Hamon from Hamon Tyre & Exhaust Centre (HTEC) owns a unique 1965 Ford Falcon XP. Under the hood sits a turbocharged Ford Barra inline-six producing 875 horsepower thanks to a tune by Monsta Torque and E85 fuel. The motor features Plazmaman intake manifold, 2000 cc injectors, Crow valve springs, Monsta Torque billet oil pump gears, and GT42 turbocharger. Mick originally installed a T56 six-speed manual with a S1 sequential shifter but replaced it for a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission. A Ford 9-inch rear end completes the drivetrain. The Falcon rides on a RRS front end kit and three-link rear suspension.
Source: Monsta Torque FB page and photos by Jordan Leist
What a sleeper! Well done.
What’s with those big subwoofers in the trunk?