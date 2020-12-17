Datsun 240Z with a Twin-Turbo RB26DETT

This 1972 Datsun 240Z came from the factory with a 2.4 L L24 inline-six making around 150 horsepower. However a previous owner replaced it with a twin-turbo 2.6 L RB26DETT inline-six from a Nissan R33 GTR making around 350 horsepower. The motor features a Nismo oil pump and water pump, Tomei fuel pressure regulator, high performance coilpacks, and stainless steel exhaust. A five-speed manual transmission from a Skyline GTST (RB25) sends power through a modified driveshaft to a Nissan R200 rear end with a LSD, Nissan 300ZXT axles, and Datsun 280Z hubs. The suspension features Techno Toys control arms, upgraded front and rear anti-roll bars, Polybush bushings, Tokico Illumina adjustable shocks, and Toyota four-piston calipers with Nissan 300ZXT vented rotors in front. The owner also had the car converted to right-hand drive.

Source: The Market via Carscoops