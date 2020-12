Z Cars built this Mini at their company in Ashford, United Kingdom. Sitting in back of the 750 kg (1653 lb) car is a 2.0 L K20 inline-four from a Civic Type R using their K20 swap kit. The motor’s 215 horsepower is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transaxle. The company also replaced the floor, inner and outer sills, installed a firberglass front, and painted it all.

Source: Z Cars FB page and Petrol Ped via Autoevolution