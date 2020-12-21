1975 Bronco with a Coyote V8

This 1975 Ford Bronco Ranger is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 from a 2014 Mustang GT. The motor’s 420 horsepower and 390 lb-ft is sent through a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission and Dana 20 transfer case to a Dana 44 front axle and Ford 9-inch rear end with a Eaton Detroit Locker. Both contain 31-spline axles and 4.88 gears. The Bronco rides on a 2.5-inch suspension lift with Bilstein 7120 front shocks, Bilstein 5100 rear shocks, and Borgeson quick-ratio steering box. A set of Method Race NV305 17-inch wheels with Toyo 35-inch Open Country A/T tires hide front disc brakes with drilled/slotted rotors and 11-inch drum rear brakes.

Source: Bring a Trailer and Sam Whitney