1956 Ford F100 with a Coyote V8

Ringbrothers built this 1956 Ford F-100 called “Clem 101” at their company in Spring Green, Wisconsin. The truck features a 1954 grill, custom bumpers, custom running boards, custom bed, and BASF Glasurit Waterborne custom “Speedy P Green” color paint. It rides on a narrowed Ford Crown Victoria front suspension with QA1 custom sway bars and Ridetech 4-link rear suspension. The company also extended the wheelbase seven inches. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 producing 415 horsepower. The motor mates to a Bowler 4R70W four-speed automatic transmission which sends power through a QA1 carbon fiber driveshaft to a John’s Industries 9-inch rear end. A set of Baer six-piston brakes hide behind HRE 545 Vintage Series wheels (19×11 front, 20×13 rear).

Source: Ringbrothers and Ringbrothers FB page