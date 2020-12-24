1976 Bronco with a 7.3 L Diesel V8

This 1976 Ford Bronco is powered by an International Harvestor 7.3 L diesel V8. The motor’s torque is sent to all four wheels through a Ford C6 three-speed automatic transmission, NP205 transfer case, Dana 44 front axle, and Ford 9-inch rear axle. The SUV rides on a lifted suspension with James Duff shocks, aftermarket power steering, front disc brakes, and rear drum brakes. The body features a Bronco Design fiberglass tub, aftermarket steel hood and doors, white fiberglass top, and LED headlights and taillights. Other upgrades include a roll cage and power side steps.

Source: Bring a Trailer and ED smith