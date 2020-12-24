Datsun 280ZX with a Turbo RB25DET Makes 488 whp on Dyno

Earlier this year we shared a 1983 Datsun 280ZX built by Fever Racing in Tampa, Florida. Since then the company installed a Nissan S13 rear subframe and independent rear suspension with a R200 limited-slip differential. They also installed TeIN S14 coilovers with 3-inch upper mount extensions, Enjuku upper camber arms, and custom subframe supports. They finished off the work with a custom exhaust and driveshaft. After that they put the 280ZX on the dyno where the turbocharged 2.5 L RB25DET inline-six made 448 horsepower to the wheels on 14 psi of boost.

Source: Fever Racing FB page