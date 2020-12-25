Reviews of Cyan Racing’s Custom P1800 with a 420 hp Turbo Inline-Four

Cyan Racing Volvo P1800 with a turbo 2.0 L inline-four

Cyan Racing unveiled the Volvo P1800 Cyan several months ago. Over that time several people have been lucky enough to drive the unique car. For those unfamiliar with the project, it is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L VEA inline-four based that produces 420 horsepower and 455 Nm (335 lb-ft) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Holinger five-speed transmission and limited-slip differential. View more photos and details in our previous article.

Source: Autocar, AutoTopNL, and Carfection

