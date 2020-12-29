For Sale: Mini with Two Yamaha R1 Engines

This Classic Mini is for sale on Quick and Big in Canterbury, England for £21,500 or about $29,033. The car was built by Z Cars in 2001 with over £38,000 in build receipts. Sitting in back are two 1998 Yamaha R1 998 cc motorcycle engines producing a combined 340 horsepower. They are paired with two six-speed sequential transmissions with straight-cut gears and Barnett Racing clutches. Power is then sent through a Z Cars central gear drive and Quaife limited-slip differential. The car can be driven with one engine running while the other is neutral. An electric motor is used for reverse. The 700 kg (1543 lb) car rides on a Z Cars tubular front subframe and custom rear subframe, with adjustable shocks, Wilwood Dynopro four-piston front brakes, and Yamaha R1 rear brakes. The interior features Cobra seats with Luke harnesses, Sparco quick-release steering wheel, MoTeC ADL2 digital dash, and Z Cars roll cage.

Source: Quick and Big via The Drive