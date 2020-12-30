1970 Boss 302 with an Accufab Modular V8

Detroit Speed built this 1970 Boss 302 for a lucky customer at their company in Mooresville, North Carolina. Under the hood sits a 406 ci 32-valve Modular V8 built by Accufab Racing. The company built a similar engine for 2013 Engine Masters that produced 736 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a GT500 5.4 L aluminum block, forge internals, Ford GT heads, Cobra R intake, Holley Dominator EFI, and custom headers. The V8 sends power through a Bowler Stage 3 T56 six-speed manual transmission with a Dragon Claw clutch and Dynotech Engineering driveshaft to a GearFX Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.89 gears. The Mustang rides on Detroit Speed’s Aluma-Frame front suspension and QUADRALink rear suspension with subframe connectors, JRi double-adjustable shocks, Baer 6S six-piston brakes front and rear, and Forgeline FL500 wheels. View more photos of the car in the build album.

Source: Detroit Speed build album, Detroit Speed, and CarBuff Network

