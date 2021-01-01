Custom 1932 Ford with a twin-turbo 5.3 L V8

This custom 1932 Ford was built by Sussex Speedshop to drag race. The truck features a custom tubular chassis with a front suspension consisting of Gaz shocks and Mustang II front hubs and brakes. The rear suspension features a 4-link with cantilever shocks. The motor is a twin-turbo 5.3 L LSx V8 with a methanol injection system. A built TH400 three-speed automatic transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch and out to Nascar 15×15-inch wheels with Hoosier Spring Car tires.

Source: Sussex Speedshop FB page and Mk1Kieran