1966 Bronco with a Coyote V8

This 1966 Ford Bronco was built by ICON 4×4 in Los Angles, California. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 producing 426 horsepower and 402 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed manual transmission and Atlas II transfer case sends power to all four wheels through custom Currie Dana axles with ARB locking diffs. The Bronco rides on a custom Art Morrison chassis with Fox Racing adjustable shocks with Eibach springs. CNC machined 18-inch wheels with BFGoodrich All Terrain T/A KO2 tires cover Brembo six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back.

Source: Bring a Trailer and Jonathan Ward