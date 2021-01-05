Commer Van with a Turbo Saab B234

This 1968 Commer FC camper van came from the factory with a 1725 cc Rootes inline-four producing 58 horsepower. However it’s owned by @livingmyboostlife and as we learned from his Reliant Scimitar, he loves working with Saab motors. So the van is now powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L Saab B234 inline-four running on a Trionic T5.5 ECU. Depending on the boost setting, the motor produces 175 or 250 horsepower. He also removed the factory four-speed manual transmission and 5.0:1 rear end. In their place went an AR35 four-speed automatic transmission from a Vauxhaull Omega and a 3.56:1 rear axle from a Rover P5b. Future plans call for upgrading the front brakes with a set from a BMW 7-series.

