1978 Camaro with a LS7 V8

This 1978 Camaro was built by Hardcore Engine Builders in Hungary. They upgraded the Camaro’s heart with a 7.0 L LS7 V8 from a Corvette Z06. The motor produces 550 horsepower and exhales through stainless steel long-tube headers and Corsa stainless steel mufflers. A 6L90 six-speed automatic transmission controlled by paddle shifters sends power to a 8.5-inch rear end with 3.73 gears, Eaton LSD, and Moser 30-spline axles. The company also installed a full Hotchkis Sport suspension with Bilstein shocks. A set of American Racing 18-inch wheels cover C6 Z06 14-inch rotors and six-piston calipers in front and C6 Z06 rotors with Wilwood four-piston calipers in back.

Source: Hardcore Engine Builders