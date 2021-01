Pure Automotive continues to push the limits with their “Green Goblin” Scion FR-S. Earlier this year the car made 1546 horsepower thanks to a turbocharged 3.2 L 2JZ inline-six built by Roche Racing. The motor features a Bullet billet block, forged internals, Precision Pro Mod 88 XPR turbo, and nitrous system. Now the team has their first 6-second run. While attending Hail Mary Derby at Maryland International Raceway, the car went 6.896 sec at 195.76 mph.

Source: TalonTSi97 Videos