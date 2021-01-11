1967 Mustang with a Jon Kaase 527 V8

This 1967 Mustang called “RK527” was built by Darell Johnston and Richard Gauthier at RK Motors to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Mustang in 2014. The car is powered by a 527 ci Boss Nine V8 built by Jon Kaase Racing Engines. The all-aluminum motor produces 806 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque. It features a Bryant billet crankshaft, Oliver rods, forged aluminum pistons, 1500 cfm four-barrel throttle body, and Fast XFI ECU. A D&D T56 six-speed manual transmission with a McLeod twin-disc clutch sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.55 gears. The car rides on a Detroit Speed Aluma-Frame front suspension and QUADRALink rear suspension with adjustable coilovers. A set of Vintage Wheels HA 18-inch wheels cover Baer six-piston calipers with 14-inch drilled/slotted rotors in front and 13-inch drilled/slotted rotors in back. The Shelby clone body is covered in Candy Apple Red paint with Wimbledon White Le Mans stripes.

