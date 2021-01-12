1970 Camaro with a Supercharged LS9 V8

Jason Pecikonis built this 1970 Camaro at this company Timeless Kustoms in Camarillo, California. Under the carbon fiber hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L LS9 V8 making 600 horsepower to the wheels. The motor features a LS9 longblock with an Edelbrock E-Force 2300 supercharger making 12 psi of boost. A T56 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a Ford 9-inch rear end with a LSD and Currie axles. The car rides on an Art Morrison MaxG chassis with Corvette C6 front suspension, Brembo carbon-ceramic 15-inch disc brakes, and factory Corvette C7 Grand Sport wheels. The Camaro weighs 3500 lb with a 50/50 bias. The body features a lot of custom fabrication covered in BMW Anthracite paint and accented by a Ferrari F430 Scuderia carbon fiber rear diffuser.

Source: Timeless Kustoms FB album, AutotopiaLA, and Barrett-Jackson