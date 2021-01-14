For Sale: 2016 Jeep Wrangler with a Supercharged LS3 V8

This 2016 Jeep Wrangler is for sale on Dupont Registry in Draper, Utah for $89,999. The Wranger was built by Bruiser Conversions for about $151,000. Under the hood sits a Kenne Bell 2.8 L supercharger on a LS3 V8 making 800 horsepower. An Atlas 3.0 transfer case sends power to Ultimate Dana 60 axles with Eaton E-lockers and 4.88 gears. The Wrangler rides on a Teraflex long arm suspension with Falcon shocks, hydraulic bump stops, Yeti steering linkage, and Bruiser Weld Rekon 20-inch wheels with Toyo Open Country MT 38/13.50R20 tires.

Source: Dupont Registry via Dupont Registry blog