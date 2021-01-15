1999 BMW 540i wagon with a S62 V8

BMW did not build an E39 M5 wagon. So the owner of this 1999 BMW 540i wagon set out to change that. Their plan involved replacing the factory powertrain with a 4.9 L S62 V8 from an E39 M5, six-speed manual transmission, and limited-slip differential from an E39 M5. They also carried over the M5’s interior including door panels, sills, steering wheel, shift knob, gauge cluster, and seats reupholstering with Imola Red leather. The wagon rides adjustable Koni shocks, front lowering springs, reprogrammed rear air suspension, M5 sway bars, and Style 65 180-inch wheels. The exterior also features M5-styled body panels all covered in Titanium Silver Metallic (354) paint.

Source: Bring a Trailer