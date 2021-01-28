Golf with a Mid-Engine Turbo V6

034 Motorsport set out to build a vehicle to compete in the 2010 EuroTuner Grand Prix. The competition features a drag race, dyno run, and road course. Their answer was transform a 2001 Volkswagen Golf into a beast called the GTI-RS.

The heart of the beast is a turbocharged 3.0 L V6 sitting on a custom tubular rear subframe. The motor features an Audi APB (B5 S4 2.7T) block bored to 83 mm with an Audi (B6 A4) 3.0 L forged crank (92.8 mm stroke), JE custom pistons (9:1 compression), Pauter rods, and a main bearing girdle. They topped the motor with Audi B5 A4 2.8 L heads with their Stage 3 porting, CAT Cams 264/250 camshafts, and Supertech intake/exhaust valves, springs, and titnaium retainers.

The motor also features an Audi B5 RS4 intake manifold and custom long-tube headers fabricated by 034Motorsport. Fuel is fed through Bosch 850 cc EV14 injectors and 034Motorsport 2.7T rails from two Bosch 044 pumps. The motor runs on an 034EFI Stage IIc standalone ECU.

034 Motorsport installed several turbochargers while racing the Golf. The motor produced 601 hp and 490 lb-ft of torque to the wheels with a Precision CEA GT35R turbo. It made 741 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque to the wheels with a Precision GT45R turbo. And made 807 hp and 596 lb-ft of torque to the wheels with a Garrett GT42RS turbo.

Power is sent to the rear wheels through an Audi 01E six-speed manual transmission with Driveshaft Shop axles. The transmission features custom gear ratios, 034Motorsport/SPEC triple disc carbon clutch, and 034Motorsport limited slip differential.

The car rides on H2Sport front spindles and control arms, Ohlins 3-way adjustable coilovers with remote reservoirs, and full Porsche 996 Turbo rear suspension. A custom steel widebody covers a set of Porsche 996 Turbo wheels (18×8,18×11). The car stops thanks to Porsche 993 Turbo calipers with custom brake rotors in front and Porsche 996 Turbo rear brakes.

034 Motorsport’s hard work paid off. The unique car won two of three events at EuroTuner Grand Prix 2010. They went back the next year and left the overall winner. The videos below recap the competitions. You can view more photos of the car at Speedhunters or Superstreet.

Source: 034 Motorsport (project page) and 034 Motorsport FB album