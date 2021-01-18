1966 Mustang with a Coyote V8

Wilwood built this 1966 Mustang called “Workhorse” to develop parts and to promote the company at race events. The car rides on a TCI Engineering Pro Touring IFS and Torque Arm rear suspension with RideTech adjustable coilovers and subframe connectors. Under the fiberglass hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 (Gen 1) with Doug Thorley long tube headers. A T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission sends power to a Strange 9-inch rear end with 3.95 gears and 35-spline axles. A set of Boze 18-inch wheels (295 front tires and 315 rear tires) cover Wilwood Aero6 six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in front and Superlite 4Rs four-piston calipers in back. You can view more photos and details in Mustang 360.

