Billy and Ben from Hochman Fabrication And Speed are helping a friend build a unique Mitsubishi Evo 8. The owner wants to convert their Evo to electric using Tesla Model S motors. They have brought in the expertise of Hochman Fabrication And Speed to build custom tubular subframes to hold the electric motors. Watch as the team mocks up the rear Telsa motor and then builds a custom tubular subframe to hold it.

Source: Hochman Fabrication And Speed