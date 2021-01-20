1964 Ford truck with a Coyote V8

This 1964 Ford truck was built by Outlaw Metalworks in Davis, South Dakota. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 with an American Autowire wiring harness and stainless steel headers. A T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission sends power to a 9-inch rear end with a Yukon Grizzly locker diff and 35-spline axles. The truck rides on a Mustang II front suspension, 4-bar rear suspension, Unisteer steering rack, and Wilwood 14-inch disc brakes. The interior features TMI seats, ididit steering column, Dakota Digital gauges, and Vintage Air system.
Source: Outlaw Metalworks FB page
Nicely done. Especially keeping the long wheelbase of the original.