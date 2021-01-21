Carbon Fiber Alfa Romeo

Alfaholics is a company in Clevedon, England that specializes in Alfa Romeo 105 series parts and performance. The company recently debuted their newest project called the GTA-R 300 Carbon.

The project starts with a custom carbon fiber body weighing 70 kg (154 lb) less than a steel body. The company further reduces weight in the suspension with titanium upper and lower control arms, titanium hubs, and titanium wheel studs and nuts. They also install their GTA-R “Big Spindle” billet uprights along with double adjustable aluminum shocks and lightweight springs and trailing arms.

Under the carbon fiber hood sits an Alfa Romeo Twin Spark inline-four that produces 240 horsepower at 7000 rpm. The motor features individual throttle bodies and runs on a MoTeC M1 ECU. A close-ratio five-speed manual transmission sends power through a lightweight driveshaft to a titanium rear axle with a limited-slip differential.

The car stops thanks to a Superleggera six-piston front brakes with 300 mm rotors and Superleggera two-piston rear brakes with 267 mm rotors. The brakes are covered by a set of GTA Superleggera 15×7-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Primacy 4 195/55/R15 tires.

Inside the cabin you will find red leather trimmed seats and door panels surrounded by a 12-point roll cage covered in Alcantara. Other features include a Momo Prototipo steering, Alcantara and crackle painted dashboard, Wilton wool carpets, and billet aluminum pedals.

Source: Alfaholics