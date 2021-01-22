1992 Civic with a K24

Eric Kutil is the GridLife Touring Cup 2020 champion thanks to his driving skills and his 1992 Honda Civic. Eric has been refining the Civic over the course of four years. It is now powered by a 2.4 L K24A inline-four installed using Hasport EGK2 engine mounts. The motor is mostly stock except for Brian Crower valve springs and Unit 2 Fab oil pan. The motor runs on a Haltech Elite 1500 ECU and is restricted to 180 horsepower to the wheels. Listen as Eric explains the Civic and then watch him compete at Gingerman and Road America.

Source: Eric Kutil and Haltech