RWD Subaru WRX with a Turbo M62 V8

Mark Brown competes in the British Drift Championship with his unqiue Subaru Impreza WRX. The car was previously powered by a turbocharged 2.35 L flat-four that made 470 horsepower. However after dropping a valve, he swapped to a turbocharged BMW M62B44 V8. The V8 produces 560-600 horsepower thanks to forged internals and a Garrett GTX35 Gen 2 turbocharger. Mark converted the car to rear-wheel drive using a HGT sequential transmission and Nissan 350Z rear end. The car rides on a custom front subframe with GAZ adjustable coilovers.

Source: @brownie5421, 1st Start Drift Developments, British Drift Championship, Grumblo, and Daryl Bleach