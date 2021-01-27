1977 Bronco with a LS3 V8

This 1977 Ford Bronco was built by Liquid Iron Industries in West Berlin, New Jersey. The SUV is powered by a 6.2 L LS3 V8 mated to a 4L70E four-speed automatic transmission. An Atlas 2 speed transfer case sends power to all four wheels through Currie front and Dana 60 rear axle. The Bronco rides on Fox Series 2.0 reservoir shocks with power steering, Wilwood four-piston disc brakes, and 17-inch wheels with Toyo Open Country M/T 40-inch tires. The exterior features a Bronco Connection body coated in Harley-Davidson matte orange paint with black fender flares, custom bumpers, and a Warn winch.

Source: Bring a Trailer