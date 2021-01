Konstantinos Sidiras from One Lap Heroes saved their racing guide on Nurburgring Nordschleife for the last in the series. The beginning of the video (starting at 0:58) shows Konstantinos driving his MX-5 with a 3.6 L LFX V6 for one lap. After that professional driver Gabriele Piana takes over and gives his guide to driving the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Source: One Lap Heroes and One Lap Heroes FB page