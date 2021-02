Last year Guy King’s Corolla KE20 called “KING20” swapped from a turbocharged RB30 inline-six to a turbocharged Barra inline-six thanks to FAB LAB. This year the car visited Forced Performance & Tuning in Toowoomba, QLD, Australia for some dyno tuning. While there the car made 1,397 horsepower to the hubs on E85 fuel and 33 psi of boost from a Garrett GTX55 Gen2 turbocharger.

Source: Forced Performance & Tuning FB page