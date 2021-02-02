For Sale: 1992 Camaro with a LS3 V8

This 1992 Camaro is for sale at Elite Motorsports in Austin, Texas for $79,900. The car was built by Level 7 Motorsport in Marion, Illinois and is powered by a 6.2 L LS3 V8. The motor makes 495 horsepower thanks to a Texas Speed Stage 2 camshaft and PRC heads. Behind the motor sits a Bowler T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission and Moser 12-bolt rear end with a Truetrac LSD and 3.90 gears. The car rides on a RideTech suspension with Detroit Speed subframe connectors and Wilwood six-piston calipers with 14.6-inch rotors in front and Wilwood four-piston calipers with 12.88-inch rotors in back. A set of Forgeline GA1R (18X9.5,18X11) wheels hold Falken 275/35R18 front tires and 315/30R18 rear tires. The restored interior features Dakota Digital gauge cluster, RestomodAir system, and factory T-tops.

Source: Elite Motorsports via Level 7 Motorsport FB page