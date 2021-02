HGK Racing Team is known for building carbon fiber body kits. The company has spent the last 12 months developing a carbon kevlar body for fifth generation Supra owned by Nikita Shikov. The Supra features a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six producing 826 horsepower to the wheels. Behind the motor sits a Samsonas sequential transmission to a quick-change rear end. You can view the car’s final livery in Nikita’s FB post.

Source: HGK Racing Team FB page and robyworks