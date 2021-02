Earlier this year we shared a unique 1971 De Tomaso Pantera powered by a built 7.0 L LS7 V8. Behind the motor sits an upgraded Porsche G96.50 six-speed transaxle and custom 8-into-1 stainless exhaust headers. The car was recently put on the dyno for tuning. Unfortunately no power numbers have been shared yet. You can view more photos of the car here.

Source: WherestheRum