BMW E46 with a Turbo 2JZ

Dylan Hughes built his 2005 BMW E46 to compete in Formula Drift. It features a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six tuned by Jason Oefelein at Tuned by PSI. The motor features a factory crank, Brian Crower rods and Race Spec camshafts, JE Ultra 9:1 pistons, and Real Street billet main caps. On top sits a OCD Works head with Supertech valvetrain with 1 mm oversized valves, DOC Racing exhaust manifold, Hypertune intake manifold, and ID 1750 injectors. The motor produces 860 hp and 629 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on ethanol fuel and 31 psi of boost from a Garrett G35-1050 turbocharger. An Andrews A431 four-speed transmission with an ACT triple-disc clutch sends power through a Driveshaft Shop carbon fiber driveshaft to a Winters RTS 10-inch quick-change rear end. The car rides on BC Racing coilovers, Parts Shop MAX angle kit, E46 M3 front knuckles and rear trailing arms, custom rear subframe, and Parts Shop MAX Nissan Z32 brake calipers. You can view more photos of the car and read an interview with Dylan at SuperStreet.

Source: Dylan Hughes FB page and SuperStreet