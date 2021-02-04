Delorean with a Twin-Turbo Hyundai V6

Otsuka Maxwell Design (OMD San Diego) is building a very unique DMC DeLorean at their company in San Diego, California. They are replacing the factory 2.85 L V6 and tranaxles with a twin-turbo 3.3 L Lambda II V6 from a Kia Stinger GT and Porsche transaxle. The motor’s output will be increased thanks to several upgrades including larger injectors and two Garrett turbochargers. They are also improving handling with a set of KW coilovers and Ferrari 355 calipers with AP Racing rotors. You can follow the build series on their YouTube channel.

Source: @omd_sd and OMD San Diego