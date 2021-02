Tony Averstedt from Averstedt Motorsport installed studded front tires on his 1996 Supra and went drifting on a frozen lake in Ljusnedal, Sweden. The Supra is powered by a turbocharged 2.6 L Audi inline-five mated to a sequential transmission. The motor produces 750 horsepower and 1000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels.

Here are a few more videos from last year to enjoy the inline-five.

Source: Averstedt Motorsport FB page and Averstedt Motorsport