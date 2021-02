Calvin Nelson has swapped a Vortec 4200 inline-six into a Studebaker Lark and Fairmont Futura. And he just started swapping one into a Fiat 118G. Over the course of those projects he’s gathered a lot of information on the motor and shares it on the Vortec 4200 Wiki. There is a lot of great information if you are interested in installing or modifying a Vortec 4200 inline-six.

Source: Vortec 4200 Wiki via Grassroots Motorsports