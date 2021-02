BimmerWorld built their BMW E36 “Bergsteiger” race car to compete at Pikes Peak. The heart of the beast is a twin-turbo 4.4 L P63 V8 built and tuned by Roush Engines capable of 1,300 horsepower. Last year James Clay gave a few passengers the ride of a lifetime in Bergsteiger. Watch as James demonstrates what the race car is capable of around Circuit of the Americas.

Source: BimmerWorld and BimmerWorld FB page via BangShift