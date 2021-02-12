1968 Camaro with a supercharged LS3 V8

The owner of this 1968 Camaro replaced the factory 327 ci V8 with a supercharged 6.2 L LS3 V8. The gen 4 small-block features an Edelbrock E-Force supercharger, aftermarket exhaust headers, and 2.5-inch exhaust. A T56 six-speed manual transmission from a 2006 GTO sends power to a 10-bolt rear end with Moser axles. The Camaro rides on a Total Costs Involved (TCI) front clip with power steering rack and four-link rear suspension. A set of Stockton 15-inch wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires (225/60, 245/60) cover disc brakes front and rear. The body is coated in LeMans Blue paint with a white vinyl roof and Super Sport hood.

Source: Bring a Trailer via ESD reader